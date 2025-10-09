Metro Vancouver News

Vehicles vandalized with swastikas in New Westminster, B.C., police say

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they're working to identify a suspect in a vandalism spree that saw swastikas drawn on several vehicles.

They say the first incident is believed to have occurred overnight on Oct. 3, with a man calling the following morning to report the vandalism of his vehicle.

The vehicle had been parked along Nanaimo Street between 10th and 12th streets and responding officers found another vehicle vandalized in the same area.

Police say another resident then called on Monday to report finding a swastika drawn on his vehicle parked along the same block.

They say officers have searched the area for evidence, including footage from security cameras, but they were still working to find a suspect.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver says seeing symbols of hate appear in the community is "deeply disturbing" and police take such incidents seriously.

The New Westminster Police Department says it has an officer seconded to the Provincial Hate Crime Unit.