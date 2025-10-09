Metro Vancouver News

B.C. police seize $1M in assets related to alleged drug-trafficking operation

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in British Columbia say a six-month investigation into a suspected illicit drug trafficking ring they describe as large and "sophisticated" has led to four arrests and the seizure of more than $1 million in assets connected to the operation.

RCMP say the trafficking operation is alleged to have supplied "large volumes" of illicit drugs across the province, from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan.

They say the probe that began last February led police to execute a search warrant last month at a home in Surrey's Guilford neighbourhood, where officers found illicit drugs as well as equipment for processing and packaging drugs.

Four people were arrested and police say investigators are working to complete a report for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

The Mounties say officers seized more than 56 kilograms of suspected illicit drugs and cutting agents, including 24 kilograms of methamphetamine and nine kilograms of fentanyl along with crack cocaine and benzodiazepines.

They say investigators also seized assets with a total value estimated to exceed $1 million, including two pickup trucks, two SUVs and a motorhome, as well as $54,000 in cash, all believed to be related to alleged drug-trafficking offences.

Supt. Ryan Element with the RCMP's Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit says the bust marks a "significant disruption" to the region's drug trade.