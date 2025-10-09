Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver mayor moves closer to zero per cent property tax hike for 2026

Aiming for 0% tax hike

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Mayor Ken Sim in the council chamber Wednesday at Vancouver city hall during debate over his motion to direct staff to draft a budget that results in a zero per cent property tax hike in 2026.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim successfully pushed through his “zero means zero” motion at city hall Wednesday to direct staff to develop a budget for 2026 that results in a zero per cent property tax hike.

The direction from the mayor is to have staff find an estimated savings of $100 million, while continuing to devote one per cent of property tax revenue to tackle the city’s $500 million annual infrastructure deficit.

How that $100 million will be achieved is an open question and Sim is leaving that work up to recently hired city manager Donny van Dyk and his team. The mayor made it clear Wednesday that he wants the focus of the city to be on “core services.”

“We're getting back to basics,” Sim said in opening debate on his motion.

He said that means filling potholes, fixing sidewalks, maintaining bike lanes, removing snow, keeping streets lit, trimming grass, pruning trees and keeping libraries and community centres open.

The police and fire departments will continue to be supported, he said, noting his ABC Vancouver-led council has fully funded both organizations since being sworn into office in November 2022.

Sim, whose ABC majority has set previous tax hikes at 10.7, 7.28 and 3.9 per cent, pushed back against critics who described his direction to staff as developing an austerity budget for 2026.

The 2026 budget is estimated at $2.2 billion.

“Some have called this an austerity motion, but let me be very clear, it is not,” he said.

“Austerity means cutting services. So let me say that definitively, once and for all, this motion will deliver a zero per cent property tax increase [in 2026], while prioritizing the delivery of services, maintaining and in some cases expanding public services across the city of Vancouver.”

Council will still need to vote on the final budget, but Sim and ABC Vancouver have the majority on council. ABC Coun. Mike Klassen was absent Wednesday, but ABC still had enough votes — six — to pass the mayor’s motion.

In casting dissenting votes, councillors Pete Fry, Rebecca Bligh, Sean Orr and Lucy Maloney cited concerns over how the $100 million in savings would be achieved.

Fry attempted unsuccessfully to amend the mayor’s motion to request that “measures to offset tax pressure and achieve a zero per cent budget, including any cuts to services or staffing, be articulated and itemized as clear, easy-to-understand line items in the 2026 budget presentation.”

'Significant labour relations issues'

Before Sim and his ABC Vancouver colleagues shot down the amendment, the mayor asked van Dyk whether Fry’s amendment would help or hinder staff’s work in achieving the estimated $100 million in cuts.

“There are significant labour relations issues that we're going to need time to work through,” the city manager said. “So coming back in short order with a line-by-line item [draft budget], we just would not be able to do that.”

Instead, Van Dyk said, staff would prepare a budget for late November, early December where “we're notionally confirming [with council that] we're heading in the right direction.”

“And then as we work through the details, as it involves both restructuring our labour management and labour relations — and doing so in a very orderly, thoughtful process — we then come back to council in the new year with the detailed budget,” he said.

Council heard Wednesday from more than 30 speakers, including CUPE 15 president Warren Williams, who was concerned that a $100 million cut would lead to job loss among the city’s inside and outside workers.

“The work we do, we do for the citizens of Vancouver, and a cut of this nature is going to be detrimental to those services,” Williams said.

Other speakers opposed to Sim’s motion described it as vague, making it difficult to understand what services, programs and departments would be affected by the expected cuts.

'A moment to breathe'

Representatives from business improvement associations, the restaurant industry and Greater Vancouver Board of Trade voiced their support for the mayor’s motion. The speakers said high taxes coupled with an uncertain economy have caused many businesses to struggle.

“A pause on a property tax increase gives the people and the families behind these businesses a moment to breathe, to plan and to rebuild capacity during this highly challenging economic period,” said Vincent Kwan, the executive director of the Strathcona Business Improvement Association.

“This motion should not be seen as austerity. It should be understood as stabilization. Leadership in moments like this is never easy. Every decision involves trade-offs and will end up having no one being fully satisfied.”

The mayor introduced his motion despite direction from city staff in June that suggested a property tax hike in the six to seven per cent range for 2026 was necessary to cover existing service levels and salaries.

At the time, Sim successfully requested staff prepare three alternative scenarios for property tax hikes in 2026, including one at one per cent. The other two were at 2.5 and 1.5 per cent, along with a one per cent increase to cover the infrastructure deficit.

Zero per cent in 2027

In an email Oct. 1, Sim acknowledged to BIV that his request in June had recently changed, saying that “it’s become clear that we need to go further.” It’s always been his goal, he added, to see property tax decreases.

In an exchange Wednesday in the council chamber with Orr, the mayor said his intention for 2027 — if re-elected in October 2026 — would be not to raise taxes for a second consecutive year.

Under law, council does not have to approve the budget for 2026 until the spring, which could allow council to finalize the numbers in the new year. Historically, councils have set the property tax hike in December.