Metro Vancouver News

Did you lose $2,700 on a North Vancouver bus? RCMP seek owner

Did you lose $2,700?

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files North Vancouver RCMP are trying to reunite a wad of lost cash with its rightful owner.

Did you recently lose $2,700 while riding a bus in North Vancouver?

Well, your luck could turn around.

A Good Samaritan found the hefty chunk of cash in an envelope on the 240 Lynn Valley bus and turned it in to North Vancouver RCMP so the rightful owner can get it back, police said in a post on X Wednesday morning.

To make sure it’s handed back to the right owner, local Mounties said they will need a description of the denominations and the unique envelope the cash was found in.

“We expect people to be honest and do the genuine thing when it comes to claiming money,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. “Occasionally we’ll have people making guesses … it is a crime to falsely make claims to the police.”

“We want to focus on the positivity of this whole situation. Somebody turned in $2,700, they could have easily just pocketed and walked away, and nobody would have known anything,” Sahak added.“But this person did the right thing by turning it in to the police.”

If the cash is yours, police ask you to call 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-21048.

Hey #NorthVan, did you recently lose $2,700 while riding the 240 Lynn Valley bus? A Good Samaritan found the money in an envelope on the bus and turned it in to us so the rightful owner can claim it. If it’s yours, you’ll need to describe the denominations and the unique envelope… pic.twitter.com/oaqaWhNwTK— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) October 8, 2025



