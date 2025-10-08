Metro Vancouver News

Elections BC fines billionaire Chip Wilson over signs in front of mansion

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign is seen outside the house of billionaire Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Elections BC says billionaire Chip Wilson contravened third-party election advertising rules when he put up signs in front of his Vancouver mansion last year, one of which said the NDP is "Communist."

A letter to Wilson from Elections BC says three signs he put up in front of his home during the provincial election period a year ago constituted third-party advertising that required him to register under the Elections Act.

The letter says Wilson co-operated during the Elections BC investigation and did end up registering on Oct. 10, 2024.

Elections BC investigations director Adam Barnes says in the letter that Wilson must pay a penalty of $600 for contravening the Election Act.

The letter says the investigation began in early October 2024 after a sign appeared outside the mansion — which has an assessed value of more than $82 million — that said “Eby will tell you the Conservatives are 'Far Right' but neglects saying that the NDP is 'Communist.'"

Elections BC says there were two other signs placed in front of Wilson's home, but just one of them had an authorization statement required by the province's election regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025