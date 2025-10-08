Metro Vancouver News

Metro Vancouver reports 16% drop in per-capita greenhouse gas emissions

Metro Vancouver says its latest climate-action report shows per-capita greenhouse gas emissions have declined 16 per cent since 2010.

A statement from the regional district says the progress report for its Climate 2050 plan shows average emissions were 5.8 tonnes per person in 2023, down from nearly seven tonnes in 2010.

The report says overall greenhouse emissions grew by seven per cent over the same period, while the population of the region jumped by 27 per cent.

The district says the drop in per-capita emissions stems from local government regulations along with efforts by businesses and residents.

The report says residents are increasingly using active forms of transportation, with cycling trips up 61 per cent and walking trips up 40 per cent since 2017.

The district also credits updated codes that led to a 20 per cent boost in energy efficiency for buildings constructed in 2023 compared with those built in 2018.

Metro Vancouver board chair Mike Hurley says in a statement that the figures are signs that "climate action is working."

"Our 2030 targets have inspired action and progress in key sectors, as well as tangible community benefits that we will continue to build on," Hurley says.