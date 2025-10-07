Metro Vancouver News

Man charged in shooting near Surrey, B.C., police building

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing shots near a Surrey SkyTrain station and a community police office yesterday afternoon.

The Surrey Police Service says 34-year-old Jose Centeno has been charged with unauthorized firearm possession, reckless discharge, assaulting an officer and obstruction.

The charges come after police say Centeno allegedly opened fire near the Gateway SkyTrain Station and a community police office on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect fled the area of the station before being located near a Surrey Police Service community office on King George Blvd., where more shots were allegedly fired.

No injuries were reported in the shootings, and the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday and remains in custody.

The case is one among four shootings reported on Monday by Surrey police within a 24-hour span.