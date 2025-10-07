Metro Vancouver News

Man arrested after shooting incident near Surrey Police Service office

Shooting near police station

Photo: BIV files Police say they're still investigating the gunplay in the Whalley neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

The Surrey Police Service says a man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots near a community police office and a SkyTrain station.

Police say they're still investigating the gunplay in the Whalley neighbourhood on Monday afternoon after officers near the Gateway SkyTrain station reported shots fired by a man who fled the area.

Officers say he was soon found in the area of King George Blvd. and 107 Ave., where he allegedly fired more shorts at the Surrey Police Service's community police office on that corner.

Police say the Emergency Response Team and a police dog unit safely took the man into custody.

There were no reported injuries and the police office was closed while an explosives unit inspected a bag that was left by the suspect in the police building, but it did not contain anything suspicious.

Police say the area will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians as investigators comb for evidence.