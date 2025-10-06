Metro Vancouver News

'It was a dream come true': Vancouverite wins global photography prize with rare eclipse shot

Photo: . Liron Gertsman photographs a rare solar eclipse. Photo courtesy of Liron Gertsman

A local photographer with an eye for all things nature seems like he can't stop winning.

Liron Gertsman's career has skyrocketed over the past few years, and he just won the Bird Photographer of the Year prize. You may not have heard of it, but it's a big deal among birders and the photography community.

The 24-year-old beat out a jaw-dropping 33,000-plus entries in the annual competition, considered the leading one in international bird photography.

But Gertsman's winning image, titled "The Frigatebird and the Diamond Ring," is about more than just birds. It represents an incredible feat of planning, determination, passion, and years of experience. And, of course, his love of photographing the sky.

What makes the photo a standout selection?

The photo speaks for itself, as most awe-inspiring photography does. It's a striking image of a bird flying in front of a total solar eclipse.

Of course, you can't exactly pop outside and grab this kind of image.

Gertsman tells V.I.A. he began dreaming of the shot in 2022, envisioning what it would take to photograph birds soaring in front of a total solar eclipse. It took over a year to research, as well as a week of scouring the Mexican state of Sinaloa on the Pacific side of the country to find the ideal shooting location.

The image was captured in Mazatlan, a sun-drenched destination that welcomes throngs of visitors annually. Not only is the holiday hot spot a favourite of travellers, but it is also a haven for flocks of sea-faring birds.

The frigatebird seen in the photo is a type of bird found across all tropical and subtropical oceans, and one Gertsman says has a striking "pterodactyl-like silhouette."

Hundreds of thousands of travellers arrived from around the world to view the eclipse, as the area was on the eclipse's "path of totality," meaning the moon would completely cover the sun, leaving only a breathtaking "silver ring" around it.

Liron Gertsman photographs a rare solar eclipse. Photo courtesy of Liron Gertsman

A low-pressure system threatened to spoil the big day, so he had some "back-up spots" along the coast. And since an eclipse can mimic night conditions, Gertsman had to find a location where birds were active during both day and night. He chose the Piedras Blancas rocks off the Mazatlan coast because frigatebirds and blue-footed boobies flew over them at all times.

When the sky went dark, the anxious sky-watcher was positioned in a small boat with a crew by the rocks. The sky was clear around the sun, and scores of birds flew across it.

The eclipse only lasted minutes, which he describes as "the fastest four minutes and 20 seconds of my life."

How can the average person learn to plan for these kinds of photos?

Gertsman offers photography trips around Western Canada for people looking to learn how to photograph wildlife, including everything from bald eagles to spirit bears, grizzly bears to deer, and all of the other coastal animals. People who sign up for the course can photograph owls in the winter in Alberta. Trips to Ecuador and Mexico provide the ideal location to see amazing seabirds, including the frigatebirds featured in Gertsman's winning photo.

"Of course, on that trip there won't be a total solar eclipse, because those are very rare," he notes, with a laugh.

"But [the trips] are a lot of fun. I get to explore nature with a group of like-minded people and help people achieve their photography dreams. It's super rewarding to bring people to these natural places and see how it impacts them."

Gertsman says he's thrilled about his recent win because the competition supports non-profit organizations saving birds on the brink of extinction. He hopes other people will feel inspired to photograph wildlife and get interested in conservation.

When asked about how he feels about Vancouver, the accomplished local tells V.I.A. that he credits "his love for the environment and my career as a professional photographer" with the city.

"We are so lucky to have such amazing access to nature and to be able to see amazing birds and wildlife not too far from our own backyards. This is a really special place and I don't know that I would have been doing this career if I had been raised somewhere else," he says.