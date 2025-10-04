Metro Vancouver News

Fungus Among Us Festival returns Oct. 17 and 18

Photo: Photo by Bob Brett. Mushroom hunters and experts in the Cal-cheak at the 2024 Fungus Among Us festival.

The 23rd edition of the Fungus Among Us Mushroom Festival is on its way.

Bob Brett and his fellow Whistler Naturalists have long desired to bring Squamish and Mount Currie into the event. They're making it happen this year with an Oct. 17 session featuring Indigenous herbologists: Leigh Joseph from Squamish and Mount Currie's Holly Bikadi.

"First Nations people used whatever was around them for food…and with fungi also for dyeing and starting fires," Brett said. "[Leigh and Holly] are being joined by Andy MacKinnon, who is providing a bit more of a scientific angle on ethnomycology: the study of fungi. I would say that it's something most people have never heard of…and I think it's going to be an interesting angle."

Speaking of Mount Currie, event organizers are continuing to engage local youth by presenting to students at Xet̓ólacw Community School and multiple Whistler schools on Oct. 16 and 17. Conservation is a key goal for the Naturalists, who have realized previous success getting youth away from their screens and into nature.

Also taking place Oct. 17 is a seminar by Ann McCall and Elora Adamson about the fungi naming revolution. These organisms were traditionally identified based on their relationship with other lifeforms, but advancements in DNA and molecular-based technology are driving widespread change in scientific nomenclature.

Meanwhile, submissions to the Fantastic Fungi Foto Contest are accepted on social media as long as they are taken in the Sea to Sky corridor, and will remain open until Oct. 13. Multiple entries per person are allowed.

"The purpose is to get people involved out in the woods," remarked Brett. "Most people use smartphones, others use professional standalone cameras. Our winners in the last couple of years: a couple of them were under 10 years old and others were professional photographers."

'Protect what you love'

It might be easy to overlook the mushroom display tables that will be set up on Oct. 18 in Legends Hotel, but Brett encourages guests to check out these free exhibits.

"It's the fastest way to learn a lot about mushrooms because we have over 150 species labeled on the tables," he explained. "Their names, some special characteristics, edible, not edible, what they smell like, what they taste like, that sort of thing. There are experts behind each of the tables to explain more about them, and our goal is to get more people than ever out to those."

Earlier that day, festival-goers will have a chance to spend three-odd hours in the woods with some of British Columbia's top fungal experts at locations ranging from Millar's Pond and Cheakamus to Emerald Forest and the Callaghan, with kids under 12 years old receiving their own route around Lost Lake. These guided walks take place rain or shine.

Moreover, Bruce Worden returns to share his quality assortment of mushroom recipes. He'll be dealing both with fungi he personally obtained and those supplied by Nesters Market.

"[Bruce] has done it for a lot of years and he's a really creative, professional chef," Brett said. "He's got a real love of mushrooms and cooking with them, so he brings new recipes every year…describing how to prepare the mushrooms and then serving the result to the participants. Really interesting stuff, from savoury to sweet."

About the growing influence of fungi in the public eye, Brett added: "Mushrooms are in the general consciousness throughout British Columbia and probably North America more than ever. We got just ahead of that when we had our first event in 2003, and I feel like we've been riding the wave. It's all really good because you want to protect what you love. If you love the mushrooms, and the mushrooms need the trees to survive, then you're going to want to protect the forest."

Visit https://www.whistlernaturalists.ca/fungus-among-us-mushroom-festival for more details on the 2025 Fungus Among Us Festival.