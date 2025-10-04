Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver’s beloved Christmas Market returns with new features for its 15th year

Beloved Xmas market back

Photo: Photo by Maya Pankalla/courtesy of the Vancouver Christmas Market. Get into the festive spirit as the Vancouver Christmas Market marks 15 years of merry food, shopping, music, and fun.

The event doesn't start until after Remembrance Day, but you'll probably want the heads up that the Vancouver Christmas Market returns in mid-November with all its festive food and fun.

Inspired by Europe's charming holiday marketplaces, the temporary alpine village will be welcoming merry-makers from Nov. 13 through Dec. 24 this year, and celebrates its 15th season in the city.

Those who have roamed the annual event's 65,000 square feet of illuminated installations and paths lined with wooden vendor huts know they can expect special food and drink, artisans and vendors, live entertainment, a sparkling carousel, and plenty of spots perfect for photo ops.

Shop from several vendors with unique gifts and local goods. . Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Christmas Market

For 2025, the Vancouver Christmas Market has some notable additions and pricing changes.

What's new this year at the Christmas Market?

To get the season off to a jolly start, the Vancouver Christmas Market will hold its first-ever tree-lighting, marking the lighting of the fest's signature 35-foot walk-through tree.

The atmosphere will be even more lively, as now vendors will ring a giant handbell with each new Glühwein order, with the sounds ringing out across the market. There will even be coordinated times for a collective "Prost!" as market-goers raise their cups in unison.

And for a bit of holiday magic, a dazzling nightly light show at the Christmas Pyramid will now feature a real snow shower effect. (Luckily, this kind of snowfall won't bring the city to a grinding halt like the real deal.)

For families, an all-new Santa's Workshop zone means more for the kids to do, including a Breakfast with Santa option and storytelling sessions with St. Nick.

Get crafty with a crochet workshop and a "paint and sip" tote bag-making experience (spiked with some Glühwein). And there's new 2025 merch, too, like the souvenir mulled wine mug.

New food and drink on the menu

Speaking of drinks for the 19+ crowd, the Market will debut a Hot Aperol Spritz this year.

Other sip-worthy additions include the Okanagan's Dominion Cider and Vancouver's own Please Beverage Co.

For eats, check out German pretzels, edible butter candles, and more sweet treats like walnut cake and licorice.

To get a taste of the market's many eats, they're launching a new Happy Hour offering, available 4 to 6 p.m. until Dec. 5, and then 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Dec. 6 to 18. You'll be able to enjoy smaller portions from food vendors with scaled back pricing.

Other pricing changes for the 2025 Vancouver Christmas Market

Advanced tickets for the city's longest-running Christmas Market went on sale Oct. 2, and those who jump on nabbing their passes will find reduced rates available online through Nov. 12.

Carollers add to the festive spirit at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Christmas Market

They've set up the site so that you can search for tickets by day and the best deal available.

This year, General Admission is priced at $6.99 and up. Using the online reservation system, guests can select a date and a half-hour entry time slot, but can stay and enjoy the German Christmas village as long as they like.

Vancouver Christmas Market

When: Nov 13-Dec 24, 2025

Where: Jack Poole Plaza - 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Cost: $6.99 and up (General admission). Kids 6 and under are free. Passes and deals available. Get all the pricing info and buy tickets online via the Vancouver Christmas Market.