North Vancouver gardener's giant pumpkin in the running for biggest in B.C.
Biggest pumpkin in BC?
He’s already the North Shore’s undisputed pump-king, but could he be the greatest gourd grower in B.C.?
Jeff Pelletier’s giant pumpkin “Cinderella” will be among the heavyweight contenders at the annual Great Pumpkin Commonwealth competition at Langley’s Krause Berry Farms this weekend.
Early Saturday morning, a truck with its own crane will arrive in the lane behind the herculean horticulturalist’s home in the Queensbury neighbourhood to escort Cinderella to the ball.
Speaking to the North Shore News on Friday, Pelletier said there’s talk of bigger pumpkins arriving by ferry and flatbed, but his is still something to behold.
“This is the biggest one I’ve ever grown,” he said. “I was aiming for 1,200 pounds. I think I’m over that.”
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Krause Berry Farms. For those who can’t make it to the weigh-in, the squash of biblical proportions will remain on display at the site for a few weeks.
The free event also promises a professional pumpkin carving demonstration, pumpkin milkshakes and cinnamon buns, waffles, wine tastings and a kid-friendly Barley Maze.
More Metro Vancouver News
- New terrorism chargesMontreal - 6:15 pm
- Win tickets to Fullest TableContest alert! - 6:00 pm
- Special Frost Fest ticketsPenticton - 6:00 pm
- Headwinds for West FraserBusiness - 5:53 pm
- Building donated for youthVancouver - 5:53 pm