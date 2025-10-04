Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver gardener's giant pumpkin in the running for biggest in B.C.

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News North Vancouver's gargantuan gourd gardener Jeff Pelletier will see if his giant pumpkin wins the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth competition on Saturday.

He’s already the North Shore’s undisputed pump-king, but could he be the greatest gourd grower in B.C.?

Jeff Pelletier’s giant pumpkin “Cinderella” will be among the heavyweight contenders at the annual Great Pumpkin Commonwealth competition at Langley’s Krause Berry Farms this weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a truck with its own crane will arrive in the lane behind the herculean horticulturalist’s home in the Queensbury neighbourhood to escort Cinderella to the ball.

Speaking to the North Shore News on Friday, Pelletier said there’s talk of bigger pumpkins arriving by ferry and flatbed, but his is still something to behold.

“This is the biggest one I’ve ever grown,” he said. “I was aiming for 1,200 pounds. I think I’m over that.”

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Krause Berry Farms. For those who can’t make it to the weigh-in, the squash of biblical proportions will remain on display at the site for a few weeks.

The free event also promises a professional pumpkin carving demonstration, pumpkin milkshakes and cinnamon buns, waffles, wine tastings and a kid-friendly Barley Maze.