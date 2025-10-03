Metro Vancouver News

FIFA World Cup will be lucrative for Vancouver-area hotels, says expert

FIFA lucrative for hotels

Photo: Henriquez Partners Architects Downtown Vancouver's Listel Hotel at 1300 Robson St. is being redeveloped into a mixed hotel and apartment tower, as shown by this 2024 rendering.

Hotels in the Vancouver region may be booked solid when the city co-hosts the FIFA World Cup next year, a hospitality expert predicts.

“We’ll fill more rooms if we had them,” Carrie Russell, senior managing partner with HVS Canada, told a real estate conference in Burnaby on Thursday.

“There’s obviously a lot of contracted spaces, and so hotels are going to do well. Some of that is already contracted at certain rates, and some of it’s going to be Taylor Swift-style rate-gouging,” she told the BC Real Estate 2030 conference.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there was a newspaper article or two out there that says, ‘I stayed in the [Fraser] Valley and I paid some ridiculous amount of money to come to the FIFA World Cup.’ It would be better if we had more rooms,” she said.

Vancouver’s reputation among international tourists is at stake, Russell said.

“These kinds of things really put cities on the map,” she said.

“They’re great during the period of time when they’re here—that creates a little boom—but there’s lingering effects that people saw Vancouver skylines and visuals on TV and heard about Vancouver … and they come for years to come.”

The Oct. 2 panel hosted by the Real Estate Institute of British Columbia explored the paradox of hotels prospering while the housing market struggles. Vancouver led all other Canadian markets last year in occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room, according to Avison Young (Canada) Inc.

“Hoteliers are doing well, they’re making money,” Russell said.

Revenue per available room is at a peak in Canada, she said. The pandemic brought uncertainty and closures a few years ago, but the industry “rebounded in a way that was quite frankly stunning,” she said.

It showed the pent-up demand for travel, and confirmed to hoteliers and their lenders that the industry has stability despite the inherent risk of having to re-fill a hotel every night, she said.

Russell said hotels are seeing a “renaissance of activity” due to other commercial asset classes struggling. Active players include Bosa Properties Inc. and Pinnacle International, she said.

“The other spaces are suffering. If residential condo activity were to come back or we found this new huge demand for office space, I think hotels would start to get crowded out again,” she said.

“But right now we’re kind of the only game in town.”