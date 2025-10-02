Metro Vancouver News

Ontario man convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

An Ontario man has been convicted in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that killed a man and injured a woman in February 2022.

Homicide investigators in B.C. say Yusuf Kontos was arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., in January last year and was convicted of manslaughter in B.C. Supreme Court last month.

Police say Kontos was also convicted of aggravated assault for the attack on the surviving victim, and has been sentenced to 12 years manslaughter and eight for the assault conviction.

The attack in Surrey happened on a street not far from an elementary school.

Police say they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Twenty-four-year-old Juvraj Jabal died of his injuries after being taken to hospital, while the 20-year-old woman survived.

Kontos, who was 23-year-old when arrested, had been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder before being convicted of manslaughter and aggravated assault.