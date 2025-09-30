Metro Vancouver News
One man dead after early-morning shooting in Vancouver
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood.
They say they were called at about 7 a.m. Tuesday to a location near Main and Union streets.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
No one has been arrested and police say it is unclear if the shooting involved people who knew each other.
They say officers were expected to be at the scene for the day to collect evidence.
