Metro Vancouver News

Labubu-maker Pop Mart to open first Canadian store at B.C. mall

Canada's first Pop Mart

Photo: The Canadian Press Customers shop around for toys at the Chinese toy maker Pop Mart in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The Chinese toy maker behind the popular Labubu dolls will soon open its first store in Canada.

Pop Mart's debut Canadian location will be in British Columbia at the CF Richmond Centre mall, south of Vancouver.

The chain says it will open during Pop Mart's fourth quarter with more details about the store to be released next month.

The Canadian store will form a small piece of Pop Mart's growing footprint. It operates more than 500 stores in 30 countries and has about 2,300 vending machines called roboshops spread across the globe.

Pop Mart is best known for selling collectible toys and figurines in "blind boxes." Blind boxes are packages that conceal their contents, thus encouraging customers to keep buying more of the product so they can collect an entire range of toys.

While Pop Mart's monster-like Labubus have been such a big hit that they routinely sell out and have sparked a whole world of fakes, the brand has also garnered attention with its Skullpanda, Dimoo, Molly and Crybaby collections.