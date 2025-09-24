Metro Vancouver News

North Shore Rescue saves hiker from Grouse Mountain cliff ledge

Photo: North Shore Rescue North Shore Rescue volunteers prepare to lift a lost hiker off Grouse Mountain, Sept. 23, 2025.

North Shore Rescue volunteers carried out a highly technical rope rescue on the edge of Grouse Mountain Tuesday night after a hiker strayed off trail and tumbled down a cliff.

The 25-year-old was highly experienced in doing the Grouse Grind, having once completed it 17 times in a single day. But, on Tuesday night, he opted to try an unsanctioned route on the ridge west of the resort gondola.

“He managed to lose the little bit of trail that was there and fell over some steep cliffs. He says he probably fell about 10 meters,” said Allan McMordie, search manager. “He landed on a bit of a ledge where a tree was, luckily for him, because what was further down immediately in front of him was probably another 100-foot drop that would have, if not killed him, badly injured him.”

Scraped up and bruised but otherwise OK, the man called 911 around 10 p.m. and North Shore Rescue was quickly able to get his GPS co-ordinates.

“It’s not an official trail. It ventures into watershed territory where you’re not supposed to be,” McMordie said. “He really had no idea where he was going.”

McMordie dispatched a ground team to the top of Grouse and a Talon helicopter with night vision capabilities. Even knowing his rough location, the man proved very difficult to reach. By the time rescuers were close by, the hiker’s phone had gone dead.

The steep topography and trees meant the helicopter team had to choose a higher ledge to lower a rope rescuer down to.

“[He] rappelled pretty well the whole length of his rope down to the subject, got him secure, and they were able to hoist him out of there,” McMordie said. “This used a lot of our old-time skills along with the new stuff.”

The man was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and wasn’t equipped to survive a night in the elements, McMordie said.

The team also recommends carrying a spare phone battery. In this case, the hiker was lucky he was able to give rescuers his details before his phone went dead.

“Over the last 10 days, the number of people we’ve dealt with that have had less than 20 per cent of their battery left or completely dead phones, people don’t realize how quickly your phone can die when you’re trying to communicate to 911, or use it as a light to walk down a dark trail,” he said. “We might not have found him for hours, maybe days. It depends if he had survived the night.”

For his part, the hiker shared his thanks with the team on Facebook.

“I’m fortunate to be alive. This was a series of terrible choices on my part. I learned my lesson. Please don’t do what I did. Thank you North Shore Rescue for giving me a second chance at life,” he wrote.

It was a busy end to the summer for the team, McMordie said, and they expect even more calls to come in the weeks ahead as the sun sets earlier and hikers get caught out after nightfall.

Anyone who finds themselves stranded by darkness should stay right where they are and call for help immediately.

“When they start fighting their way around or lose the trail and get down into these gullies, they can get themselves hurt and quite lost. That’s when it starts getting difficult,” he said.