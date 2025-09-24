Metro Vancouver News

Police seek witnesses and video following stranger attack in North Vancouver

Unprovoked stranger attack

Photo: Nick Laba / North Shore News files Police were unable to find the suspect, despite an extensive search, say North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect in a recent stranger attack is still at large.

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking witnesses and video footage following an alleged unprovoked assault near the intersection of Marine Drive and Bewicke Avenue.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 19), police responded to the report of an assault.

It’s alleged that a woman and her partner were waiting for a bus on the northwest corner of Marine Drive when a male suspect walked across the street and, without provocation, punched the victim in the face, according to a police statement.

The victim was injured in the attack, but didn’t require hospitalization, police said.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers immediately responded and conducted extensive patrols looking for the suspect, but couldn’t find him.

Police said they also conducted an extensive canvass of CCTV footage in the area.

It was a shocking and distressing incident for the victim, and police recognize the impact it can have on a person’s sense of safety, said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP.

“We are committed to identifying the suspect and are asking anyone who was in the area of Marine Drive and Bewicke Avenue between 5:15 and 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, or who may have relevant dash-cam or surveillance footage, to come forward,” he said in the statement.

The suspect is described as five feet tall with a thin build and shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie with black jeans, police said. The man is estimated to be in his 40s or 50s.

Sahak said police aren’t aware of any other interaction between the suspect and the victim. And despite extensive canvassing, there are no images of the suspect yet.

Police are asking people to stay vigilant, he said.

“We’re a safe community. These types of random assaults don’t occur typically,” Sahak said. “We will work with the public to help further this investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-19906.