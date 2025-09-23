Metro Vancouver News

Meet the 88-year-old man who brings his 'love' sign to a Vancouver corner nearly every day

Sharing 'love' with the city

Photo: Photo: Elana Shepert/V.I.A.. John Shin stands on the corner of a busy Vancouver intersection, greeting passersby with a sign around his neck that reads "love."

If you see him, say "hello" (or something else, provided it's friendly).

John Shin stands on the corner of Cambie Street and West Broadway from Monday through Saturday, greeting passersby with a smile and a small sign around his neck that reads "love."

He tells V.I.A. he is trying to convey a positive message to people he encounters, adding that part of his inspiration comes from his Christian faith.

John, whose Korean name is Jung, immigrated to Canada from South Korea in 1979 and worked as a marine engineer on fishing trawlers in Nova Scotia before incurring a serious injury to his lower back. He spent two years in and out of the hospital, but had a wife and three children to support. He studied and became a stationary engineer, working at North York General Hospital in Toronto before retiring.

While he doesn't look it, the positive local is 88 years old. He says he's overcome both colon and skin cancer and feels it is a "miracle" that he's healthy.

John has lived in Vancouver for about 15 years and says he loves it. He spends most of his free time reading and checking out Facebook groups online...and, of course, spreading love on the street.

Most of the people he encounters give him positive feedback, and many ask for a hug.

"I love Vancouver's weather and the community," he says with a bit of a laugh.