High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley will live in Vancouver, police warn

Photo: The Canadian Press Randall Hopley, left, is led out of the Cranbrook, B.C. courthouse on Sept. 14, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

A high-profile sex offender has been released from prison to live in Vancouver and police have issued a safety warning to the public about the man.

Randall Hopley last gained the public's attention when he cut off his monitoring anklet and disappeared while on parole, only to be captured in Vancouver and sent back to prison.

Hopley received a six-year sentence for abducting a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C. in 2011, and was released in 2018 to a Vancouver halfway house under a 10-year supervision order.

Police say Hopley, who's now 60 years old, has been freed on statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

The Vancouver Police Department says there are "compelling reasons" to warn that he poses a high risk to the public and could breach his conditions.

Hopley, who is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, must abide by several conditions, including not being around places where children under the age of 16 might be, and not having direct or indirect contact with his victims or their family members.