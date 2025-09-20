Metro Vancouver News

Baby alpaca Carmela takes first wobbly steps at Vancouver zoo

Baby alpaca takes first steps

A baby alpaca named Carmela has taken her wobbly first steps at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The fluffy caramel-coloured newborn can be seen unsteadily getting to her feet in a video shared on social media by the zoo in Aldergrove, B.C.

The baby alpaca -- also known as a cria -- stumbles a few times before leaning against her mother, Penelope, and finding her stride.

Martha McIntosh, lead keeper at the zoo, says guests were able to watch Carmela being born on Aug. 5.

McIntosh says Carmela, named after her colour, has a timid yet curious personality and is attached to her mother, who has been nursing and looking after her carefully.

Other members of the alpaca family at the zoo include Carmela's dad, Titus, and big brother Tauntaun.