Metro Vancouver News

China Eastern resumes Vancouver-Shanghai flights as demand rises

Flights to China resume

Photo: China Eastern Airlines. New will operate direct flights between Vancouver and Shanghai twice a week starting next week.

Those wanting to travel to China will have more options starting next week.

China Eastern Airlines, a major carrier in China headquartered in Shanghai, announced it will resume Vancouver–Shanghai flights starting next week. This marks the airline’s first service between Vancouver and China since its suspension in 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“The resumption … is not only [our] proactive response to market demand but will also promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Canada across trade, culture and other areas,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

Two direct flights will operate weekly between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Mondays and Thursdays, starting Sept. 25.

For the first time, China Eastern Airlines will operate the Airbus A350-900 in North America, offering passengers in-flight Wi-Fi options, according to the airline.

This route will be the airline’s second between Canada and China, alongside the Toronto–Shanghai service, which increased to four weekly flights as of last November.

China Eastern will join five other carriers, including Air Canada and China Airlines, that operate Vancouver-China routes.

Rising demand for travel and e-commerce shipments

The return of China Eastern Airlines’ flights reflects the rising demand for travel and cargo shipments from the Asia Pacific region, according to YVR.

“Seeing the return of these additional direct services to China is really good,” said Russ Atkinson, air service development director at YVR.

“Every time we add new international service to YVR, it benefits our economy—more jobs, more growth in economic output.”

YVR estimated the new flights will generate $17.3 million in economic output, $8.7 million in GDP and support 100 full-time equivalent jobs.

“That's because all these international visitors come, spend time at our restaurants and attractions, and buy things at local stores,” said Atkinson.

He added that shipments from Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein have boosted cargo traffic from the country, and the airport is on track this year to set new records for both passenger and cargo volumes.

“The China market is different now than it was pre-pandemic, but it is certainly rebuilding,” said Atkinson.

In addition to China, Atkinson said the airport is also focused on growing routes and flights to Southeast Asian countries as demand rises.

“[Asia Pacific] is core to our business here at YVR and absolutely a focus moving forward, as we support our country’s trade diversification efforts and growing into new markets,” he said.