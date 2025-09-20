Metro Vancouver News

Hole-y wow! Doughnut giant Krispy Kreme opening first Vancouver location

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has put up signs announcing the U.S.-based brand is "coming soon" to Broadway and Cambie.

Before we go any further: Don't come for me!

Yes, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has had its location in North Delta since 2004. But after 20 years, the brand is finally expanding in British Columbia, with the addition of its first-ever shop in Vancouver (proper).

Signs are up now in the windows of 519 W Broadway at Cambie in Fairview declaring that a Krispy Kreme franchise is inbound.

The U.S.-based global doughnut brand actually goes back to 1937 when the company began in North Carolina. It took six decades for Krispy Kreme to grow beyond its locations in the American southeast region, when it opened a shop in New York City in 1996.

People were obsessed with the then-newcomer's illuminated sign signalling its signature glazed doughnuts were coming hot off the line.

The brand continued to grow in the States, but didn't open an international location until 2001 when it entered Canada with a shop in Ontario.

The Delta location came three years later. Of Krispy Kreme's Canadian locations, the B.C. one belongs to a different franchising group.

Recently, Krispy Kreme has expressed plans to grow the brand in Canada. So far, the new Vancouver shop does not appear on the company's website and no business licence is pending in the City of Vancouver's online database.

Krispy Kreme has two kinds of stores. One they call a "Theatre Hub," where customers can watch the doughnut-making process. The other are "café" locations, which receive fresh doughnut deliveries twice daily (but there's no onsite production).

It's not known yet what kind of Krispy Kreme this will be, but the doughnuts are "coming soon" according to the signs.

As the Broadway Subject project carries on, the area has seen continued shifts in its commercial landscape.

Across the street, big brands like Jollibee and Starbucks are thriving. However, some independent operations, like The Greek on Broadway, have exited, citing the transit line's construction as being too disruptive; the restaurant closed on Sept. 16.

Last year, Toronto-based Pi-Co pizza said goodbye to its Vancouver locations, including the one at Broadway and Cambie.