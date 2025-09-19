Metro Vancouver News

Ryan Reynolds gets Freedom from City of Vancouver

Reynolds gets city honour

Photo: City of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim awarded Vancouver's Ryan Reynolds the Freedom of the City on Sept. 18, 2025.

Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been given some freedom.

Specifically, it's the Freedom of the City, the City of Vancouver's top honour. With it, he got a certificate, a medal, and his name in the Book of Freedoms.

“Today we celebrated one of Vancouver’s own whose hometown pride has taken our city’s name around the world,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a press release.

“Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a movie star, he’s a proud Vancouverite who never forgets where he came from and always finds ways to give back. Awarding him the Freedom of the City is our way of saying a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for everything he’s done for our community.”

Reynolds, who goes by 'Vancityreynolds' on social media, regularly talks about Vancouver in the media, and has shot multiple films here, including The Adam Project and Deadpool.

"Beyond the recognition he has brought Vancouver, Ryan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to philanthropy, supporting a wide range of local and international causes," reads his profile on the City of Vancouver website.

He's also supported causes in Vancouver, including donations to the Red Cross of B.C. after the floods in 2021.

“This means the world to me. Vancouver shaped who I am, and I carry it with me in everything I do,” Reynolds said. “To now be part of its history in this way is both humbling and surreal, and I’m deeply grateful to be recognized by the city that gave me my start.”

Reynolds has already been named to the Order of B.C. (the province's top official recognition) and to the Order of Canada and has received the Governor General's Award.

He was also named People's sexiest man alive in 2010.