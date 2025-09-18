Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver police recover helmet worn by Greg Moore stolen from BC Sports Hall of Fame

Greg Moore's helmet found

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/handout -The BC Sports Hall of Fame A racing helmet worn by late IndyCar driver Greg Moore is shown in a file photo.

Police in Vancouver say they have recovered a helmet worn by IndyCar racer Greg Moore that was stolen earlier this month.

Vancouver police say investigators began pursuing the theft on Sept. 3, the same day the BC Sports Hall of Fame says a man took the helmet from a display.

Investigators say they used security video to identify a suspect, who was then tracked to a residential building in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Police say they made the arrest, recovered the helmet and the unidentified 39-year-old suspect will appear in court on Nov. 19.

Moore, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was one of Canada's most celebrated IndyCar drivers and was a rising star on the circuit when he was killed in a race in California in 1999 at age 24.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame says the helmet is on permanent loan from the Moore family and is one of the museum's most iconic collection items.

“The theft of his racing helmet has impacted Greg’s family, the sports community, and everyone who cheered him to success," says Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

"We’re relieved to have made this arrest and returned the exhibit to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.”