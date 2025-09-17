Metro Vancouver News

Richmond RCMP seek information after alleged indecent exposure incident

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who was at a business on McClelland Road on July 5, 2025.

Richmond RCMP is asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act.

On July 5, just before 3 a.m., police were called to a business on McClelland Road, near Alexandra Road, for a report about a man who had allegedly exposed himself.

The victim told police the man came to the business, used the washroom and left.

He then returned, saying he’d forgotten his phone in the washroom. After leaving the washroom, however, he came to the counter and allegedly exposed himself to the victim.

The victim said she told the man she was calling police and he left.

The man is described as a 25-year-old Caucasian, five feet 11 inches tall with dark eyes.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a black toque, a black face mask, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this file is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-21288.