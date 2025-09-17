Police say accused man in fatal Vancouver triple-stabbing was one victim's ex-spouse
Accused was an ex-spouse
Police in Vancouver have confirmed that one of three victims in a fatal triple stabbing in the city this month was the former spouse of the man accused in the attacks.
Vancouver police say 50-year-old Jinfeng Guan was the spouse of 54-year-old Viet Quy John Ly, who is in custody and facing two counts of second-degree murder.
Police also says an additional murder charge against Ly has not been laid after Guan died in hospital last week from her injuries.
Police were called Sept. 5 to a residential building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue, where the bodies of 55-year-old Jianghui Deng and 54-year-old Chunxiu Yin were found.
Guan was then found with life-threatening injuries about two blocks away from the scene.
Police said prosecutors have been notified about Guan's death, and evidence was being submitted for the consideration of a third murder charge against Ly.
The accused remains in custody after being denied interim bail and is expected to appear in a Vancouver court on Sept. 26.
