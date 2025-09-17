Metro Vancouver News

Police say accused man in fatal Vancouver triple-stabbing was one victim's ex-spouse

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police logo is pictured on a vehicle in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police in Vancouver have confirmed that one of three victims in a fatal triple stabbing in the city this month was the former spouse of the man accused in the attacks.

Vancouver police say 50-year-old Jinfeng Guan was the spouse of 54-year-old Viet Quy John Ly, who is in custody and facing two counts of second-degree murder.

Police also says an additional murder charge against Ly has not been laid after Guan died in hospital last week from her injuries.

Police were called Sept. 5 to a residential building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue, where the bodies of 55-year-old Jianghui Deng and 54-year-old Chunxiu Yin were found.

Guan was then found with life-threatening injuries about two blocks away from the scene.

Police said prosecutors have been notified about Guan's death, and evidence was being submitted for the consideration of a third murder charge against Ly.

The accused remains in custody after being denied interim bail and is expected to appear in a Vancouver court on Sept. 26.