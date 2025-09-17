Metro Vancouver News

Two more rental towers proposed under Vancouver’s Broadway plan

Photo: Rendering courtesy City of Vancouver staff report. An artist’s rendering of a proposed 17-storey rental tower on property located at 45 East 16th Ave. in Mount Pleasant. The proposal goes to public hearing Sept. 18.

Two more proposals for rental towers that fall within the boundaries of the Broadway plan go before Vancouver city council Thursday for decision at a public hearing.

The properties are located at 45 East 16th Ave. in Mount Pleasant and at 2110 West 5th Ave., which is known as “Kitsilano north” in the plan. Council approved the plan in 2022 and has since seen amendments to allow for higher buildings.

In both proposals, tenants of 46 rental agreements in older rental housing on the sites are eligible for tenant protection under the city’s tenant relocation and protection policy, which includes first right of refusal to move into a new building.

The application by JTA Development Consultants on behalf of 45 East 16th Holdings Ltd. proposes a 17-storey mixed-use building containing 145 rental units. At least 20 per cent, or 29 of the 145, would be offered at below-market rents.

The site is comprised of four lots located midblock along the north side of East 16th Avenue between Ontario and Quebec streets. An existing three-storey rental apartment on the property contains 23 rental units.

Based on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Market Rental Survey, the vacancy rate for Mount Pleasant is one per cent. A vacancy rate of between three and five per cent is considered to represent a balanced market.

Rendering of proposal for 20-storey rental tower on West 5th Avenue. | Rendering courtesy City of Vancouver report

Vacancy rate at 1%

The vacancy rate is also one per cent in the West 5th Avenue neighbourhood, where Mondivan Properties Corporation, on behalf of W5 Arbutus Holdings Ltd., has applied to build 127 market rental units and 33 below-market rental units.

Targets set by the city for market rental housing units approved by 2033 are 30,000 market rental and 5,500 developer-owned below-market rental. As of March 31, 2025, city data shows 8,372 units for market rental have been approved, and 1,337 units for below market, for a total of 9,709.

The site in Mount Pleasant is located within the catchment areas of Simon Fraser elementary school and Eric Hamber secondary school. The Vancouver School Board’s (VSB) 2020 long-range facilities plan said Simon Fraser will be operating over enrolment capacity, with a “capacity utilization” of 176 per cent by 2031.

Eric Hamber, meanwhile, will be operating under enrollment capacity, with a capacity utilization of 79 per cent by 2031, according to a staff report on the tower proposal.

“The city coordinates with the VSB to inform decision‐making and reduce enrolment pressure, recognizing that some schools are full, but there is overall surplus capacity within their system,” the report said. “The VSB continues to monitor development and work with city staff to help plan for future growth.”

The proposed height of the Mount Pleasant development at 177 feet “is appropriate and meets the urban design objectives” of the Broadway plan, said the report, noting the proposal is not impacted by protected view cones.

Shadowing

Public feedback on the proposal generated concerns over shadowing.

“The proposal modestly impacts shadowing on the northeast corner of Mount Pleasant Park from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on the equinoxes,” the report said.

“This shadowing area is approximately three per cent of the entire park area. Given the duration and amount of shadowing, staff recommend support for the proposal with further design development to minimize the shadow impacts.”

There are eight on-site trees and four city trees on the property. All eight on-site trees are proposed for removal, and the four city trees are proposed for retention. The report said the final number of new trees will be determined through the development permit process.

The proposed height of the West 5th Avenue tower is 214 feet.

The report said the surrounding area is undergoing significant change, with redevelopment under the Broadway plan and the Broadway Subway extension. Nearby properties under the plan allow similar heights up to 20 storeys, and up to 30 storeys next to the future Broadway Subway Arbutus Station.

One on-site and six city trees are proposed for retention. A total of four on-site trees and two city trees are proposed for removal due to poor condition and conflict with the building footprint.

A total of 30 new trees are proposed with removal of trees subject to a landscape plan and arborist report during the development permit process.

The site is within the catchment area of Henry Hudson Elementary school and Kitsilano secondary school. The VSB said Henry Hudson and Kitsilano secondary will be operating under capacity in the coming years, with a capacity utilization rate at 72 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively by 2031.

Some of the general comments of concern raised about the proposal include:

• Tenant displacement.



• More congestion and parking in surrounding area will worsen.



• A lack of existing amenities and infrastructure to accommodate the additional density.



• The project lacks sufficient environmental considerations, contributing to air pollution and absences of greenery.



• Area is turning into downtown.



• Shadow and light access.



• Concerns that feedback is not heard.

Supporters of the proposal who participated in the public feedback exercise said the rental tower would add much needed housing units and that the height and density is appropriate for the area, which is well served by transit.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall.