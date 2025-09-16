Metro Vancouver News

Surrey police arrest Delta man in extortion case

Extortion arrest made

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo. Three men have been arrested in the Ontario case.

Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers have arrested a man wanted by Peel Regional Police Service (PRPS) on a Canada-wide warrant for extortion and firearms offences that occurred in Ontario.

According to PRPS, police responded to shots being fired at residences, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a black Chrysler 300, which was later recovered in Winnipeg, on July 13.

Through the course of their investigation, PRPS investigators subsequently obtained a warrant for the arrest of Gurdeep Shergill.

A PRPS news release notes Shergill is a 26-year-old man from Delta.

Husandeep Singh, a 20-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont. was arrested in July and faces charges, while investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) in August travelled to Winnipeg to also arrest Gurpreet Singh, a 23-year-old man of no fixed address.

Shergill, a third suspect, was arrested in Surrey on Sept. 12.

The SPS notes that on Sept. 7, its frontline members became aware of Shergill’s presence in Surrey.

Working in conjunction with PRPS investigators, SPS members then tracked down and arrested him.

The SPS notes he is charged with one count of Discharge Firearm with Intent contrary to section 244(1) of the Criminal Code, as well as one count of Extortion contrary to section 346(1) of the Criminal Code.

Shergill has been returned to Peel Region with the assistance of BC Corrections sheriffs to appear in court on those charges.

PRPS said it extends its appreciation to the SPS for their collaboration in the investigation.