Ontario hiker thanks rescuers after being saved from North Vancouver mountain

Photo: North Shore Rescue Members of North Shore Rescue’s helicopter team winch an injured hiker onto a Talon aircraft on Monday, Sept. 15.

An under-prepared adventurer from not-around-these-parts is thanking rescuers for saving his life after a chilly morning hike went wrong.

At around 10 a.m. on Monday, North Shore Rescue volunteers were tasked with a medical rescue on the Elsay Lake Trail on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver.

After ascending to pump peak from the resort parking lot, the hiker became disoriented on the way down and ended up travelling on the Elsay trail rather than returning on the trail toward his parked vehicle.

On the way down, the hiker injured his right ankle, said NSR search manager Allan McMordie. Fortunately, he had reception and was able to make a 911 call.

NSR’s helicopter team responded in a Talon aircraft, but heavy and low cloud cover initially prevented them from reaching the rescue site. They waited on a beach on Indian Arm while a ground-based response team set out from Seymour Search and Rescue Station.

Luckily the cloud cover lifted, and the helicopter was able to get to the rescue site and winch a team member down. The injured hiker was secured and brought back into the aircraft. After flying back to NSR’s Capilano station, the rescued man was handed off to paramedics.

Hiker had only shorts and T-shirt, could have died of hypothermia, search manager says

Before the helicopter crew entered the area, McMordie told the hiker over the phone to make himself visible.

“15 minutes later he’s calling me back that he’s scared and he’s shivering,” McMordie said.

The hiker – a man from Ontario – had gone to the area in the early morning wearing only shorts and a T-shirt. The search manager described the conditions as cloudy and damp, with the temperature registering at 6 C.

“He could have died of hypothermia out there,” McMordie said. “We’ve certainly had people die of hypothermia in August up on the mountain.”

Not only was the man underdressed, he also had no food or water, had no plan and told no one where he had gone. His only trace was a rental car sitting in the parking lot, McMordie said.

The search manager said the hiker was very lucky to get a 911 call from where he was, and that the signal was weak. But it was just enough for NSR to determine his precise location.

“He could have been only a couple of hundred metres from that spot and not been able to get a call out,” McMordie said.

It’s an all-too-familiar pairing of overconfidence and a lack of local knowledge, the search manager said. Switch around a few minor details, and you’d have more or less the same story as several NSR operations this year.

“The classic out-of-towner not realizing that when you go up the North Shore mountains in mid-September, it’s not going to be a walk in the park – it’s going to be cold up there."

Despite his recent misadventure, the rescued man quickly took to social media to express his gratitude to the rescue team.

“Thanks for saving my life folks,” he said.