Metro Vancouver News

Two men arrested in 'possible explosive device' discovery in Richmond apartment

Arrests after explosives call

Photo: BC RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit. A robot designed for remote handling and render explosive safely is one of the tools used by the .

Two men have been arrested after "possible explosive devices" were found in a Richmond apartment near the Richmond Olympic Oval on Tuesday.

Richmond RCMP responded shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 15 to a report of a "possible ordnance" near Brighouse Way and River Road.

The BC RCMP explosives disposal team was called in as police secured the apartment and partially evacuated the building.

When the devices were secured, the evacuation order was lifted, and residents were able to return to their apartments, said Cpl. Adriana O'Malley, media liaison officer with Richmond RCMP.

She added the two men were arrested at the scene.

“We recognize this type of call could raise alarm within our community," said Insp. Ed Yoshiyama, Investigative Services Officer with the Richmond RCMP.

"We want to assure the public that every precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety and security of our community."

The investigation is ongoing as Richmond RCMP remains on the scene. There is no further risk to the public.

Anyone who may have information regarding this file is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-29930.