RCMP in Langley, B.C., cleared in death of B.C. man after 2024 arrest

British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared RCMP officers of wrongdoing in the death of a man during an arrest last year.

The Independent Investigations Office says in a report that the officers involved in the arrest at a basement suite entrance were "acting lawfully" when they tried to arrest the man on Aug. 1, 2024.

The report says the arrest began when two calls were made to 911 from the man's phone, setting off a wellness check.

The report says he refused officers' request to gain entry despite it being their duty to make sure no one needed help inside.

Officers say the man showed signs of being under the influence of substances, and he eventually resisted when police tried to arrest him for obstruction.

The report says the man lost consciousness after being handcuffed and was taken to hospital but died weeks later.

Police say no firearm, baton, pepper spray or Taser was used during the arrest and no neck restraints were applied.

The report says a post-mortem on the man found cocaine in his system and the primary cause of death was loss of oxygen to his brain following cardiac arrest, likely linked to substance use.

"It is reasonable to conclude, considering the (man's) behaviour and the medical evidence, that he was suffering from some form of drug-induced psychosis, which unfortunately caused him to engage in the extended physical struggle that followed," the report says.

"There is no evidence that any officer used more force than was reasonably necessary to subdue the (man) and take him into custody."

The report also says that while officers were "lacking" in co-operating with paramedics at the scene, none of them significantly impeded the medical aid being provided to the man.