Metro Vancouver News

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie not seeking re-election

Longtime mayor not running

Photo: Photo submitted. Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie will not seek another term in office.

Long-time Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie has announced he won't seek re-election next year.

Brodie has been the mayor of Richmond for 24 years, after serving first as a city councillor.

Brodie was first elected in 1996 as a councillor and then as mayor in 2001.

He said it's been an "immense honour and a privilege" to serve the City of Richmond.

In an announcement, he said, reflecting on his time in office, some of the highlights have been the Richmond Olympic Oval, the Canada Line and the Minoru Centre for Active Living. But, he added, "so much of the story over the years is about the people."

"Richmond has often been described as being diverse in population, healthy, active and vibrant while being supportive of families," he said in the announcement.

He said he'll stay "fully engaged" in his role until the end of his term in November 2026, but he wanted to give ample notice for anyone else wishing to seek the mayor's position.