Cardi B is coming to Vancouver on her first tour in six years

Photo: Photo courtesy Maya Sarin/Live Nation. Cardi B will make a stop on her "Little Miss Drama Tour" on Feb. 21, 2026, in Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena in support of her new album, "Am I The Drama?"

One of hip hop's most popular artists will make a stop in Vancouver on her first tour in six years.

Cardi B will make a stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour on Sat., Feb. 21, 2026, in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

The tour includes over 30 dates and kicks off on Weds., Feb. 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California, and stops across North America, in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, New York, and Toronto. It wraps on Fri., April 17, in Atlanta.

The tour is in support of the Grammy award-winning rapper's second studio album, Am I The Drama? The album is set to be released on Fri., Sept. 19, by Atlantic Records. The album features the hit anthem "Outside," which marks her thirteenth track to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The single "Imaginary Playerz" is also on the album.

Her first album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), was an international phenomenon, making her one of the best-selling female rappers of all time.

The tour is the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's biggest to date, and tickets for the presale become available on Tues., Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Fans need to sign up online on Sun., Sept. 21, at 10 p.m. Access to the sale is tied to the Ticketmaster account and anyone who signs up can join the sale.

The general sale kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Cardi B: Little Miss Drama Tour

When: Sat., Feb. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Wy, Vancouver

Cost: TBA.