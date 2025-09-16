Metro Vancouver News

25-kilogram meth seizure at YVR leads to three charges

25-kilos of meth seized

Photo: Richmond News file photo. A woman was arrested at YVR in February and faces three drug charges in Richmond Provincial Court.

A woman has been charged in Richmond Provincial Court after allegedly being caught at Vancouver International Airport, on her way to New Zealand, with 25 kilograms of methamphetamines.

Gwenavere Rynna Bonnar, 20, is charged with three counts: exporting a controlled substance, possession of a substance for the purpose of exportation and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to RCMP Federal Policing, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized the 25 kilograms of meth from a suitcase at YVR on Feb. 19, 2025.

After the discovery, Bonnar was transferred to Border Integrity Officers with RCMP Federal Policing (Pacific Region) and was arrested and later charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

Bonnar is currently in custody and is due back in court on Tuesday.