Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver man arrested after stabbing at Capilano Mall

Arrested after mall stabbing

Photo: Pat Bell North Vancouver RCMP, firefighters and paramedics gather at Capilano Mall following reports of a stabbing Sunday, Sept. 14.

A North Vancouver man has been arrested in connection to an alleged stabbing at Capilano Mall Sunday.

North Vancouver RCMP say they responded to reports of a fight between two males inside the mall around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. When officers got to the scene, they located a victim who had “injuries consistent with being stabbed with an edged weapon.” The suspect was also located and arrested on scene by police.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a press release.

On Monday, the BC Prosecution Service charged Howard Hough of North Vancouver with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public at this time.

“As the investigation is in its very early stages, there are a lot of unanswered questions that police are seeking answers for,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, in a press release.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and not yet spoken to police to call the RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #25-19557.