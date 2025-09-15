Metro Vancouver News

Third woman dies after stabbing in East Vancouver residential building

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Police say that a third woman has died after a triple stabbing in East Vancouver 10 days ago.

Vancouver police say Jinfeng Guan, 50, died on Thursday despite receiving treatment for her injuries.

Fifty-four-year-old Viet Quy John Ly from Vancouver has already been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after the bodies of 55-year-old Jianghui Deng and Chunxiu Yin, 54, were found in a residential building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue.

Police say Guan was found with life-threatening injuries about two blocks away from the crime scene, where police had responded to reports of the stabbing.

Police say they have notified Crown counsel of Guan’s death and are in the process of submitting evidence for consideration of another charge against Ly, who is in custody.

Ly has been denied interim bail and his next appearance will be in Vancouver Provincial Court on Sept. 26.