Metro Vancouver News

Will Metro Vancouver's lowered population forecast make life more affordable?

Will slower growth help?

Photo: Steve Ray A new Metro Vancouver study found purpose-built rentals with access to public transportation could better drive affordability in the region.

Metro Vancouver has dropped its population projections as lower immigration rates drive volatility in a region working to balance affordability with long-term economic growth.

The latest forecast expects the region to reach 4.1 million people by 2050, down from 4.2 million projected last year. That works out to an annual average growth rate of 42,500 net new residents, instead of the 50,000 a year previously projected.

The slower and less predictable growth rate is expected to last two years before stabilizing again, Metro staff told the regional planning committee Sept. 11.

“Until federal policies stabilize, projections will remain more volatile and subject to change,” reads a staff report presented to the regional government.

Metro Vancouver's total population growth rate projections. Metro Vancouver

Metro’s projections used 2024 population estimates from Statistics Canada; the federal government’s immigration plan for the next two years; and new federal policies that affect non-permanent residents and could further reduce migration levels.

Despite the decline, immigration remains the main driver of population growth in the region, and will continue to account for 90 per cent of growth until 2051, the report said.

Population projections help the region plan for demand on housing, infrastructure, and other services, Metro’s board chair Mike Hurley said in a written statement.

Declining population to soften short-term housing costs

Jonathan Cote, deputy general manager of regional planning and housing development for Metro Vancouver, said there’s “no doubt” slowing growth rates over the next couple of years will have a short-term impact on housing and public transportation.

Cote said falling immigration levels are expected to drive a softening of rental and housing markets, where vacancies go up and the rising cost of rent at least stalls.

“We are seeing the growth rates really slow down for the next couple of years, almost to really no growth during that period,” said Cote. “In the short term, we do anticipate that the population numbers will have an impact on our housing market.”

Over the long-term, however, the region is expected to continue to grow and that will require a continued expansion of housing and public transportation.

Cote acknowledged the current projections are limited by uncertainty over whether federal policy could further limit immigration beyond a two-year window.

Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s Cities Program, described the latest population projections as a “substantial decrease.” While in the short run, declining population growth estimates might push rent costs down, he said if allowed to continue over the long run, a declining population would likely cause other problems.

“The problem is that that's not only population growth, it's also a declining economy,” Yan said.

Currently, there are more births than deaths in the region, but Metro anticipates that by the mid-2030s and after, those numbers will flip, and without immigration, the region will start to see a natural population decline.

Even with immigration levels stabilizing, the region is expected to get older. By 2051, the share of seniors in Metro Vancouver will increase to 21 per cent from 16 per cent, while the share of school-age children and working-age adults decreases, the latest projections found.

Metro Vancouver's demographic mix is expected to get older over the coming decades. Metro Vancouver

High transportation costs reveal 'phantom affordability'

Alongside the new growth numbers, Metro Vancouver staff presented the regional planning committee with a report analyzing the burden of housing and transportation costs across the region — which together, now cost the average household $41,000 per year.

Metro Vancouver households were found to pay an average of $22,000 per year for housing, while transportation costs averaged $19,000.

The North Shore was found to have the highest housing and transportation costs, at an average of $49,000 per household annually. The Burrard Peninsula — which was defined as Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and the University of British Columbia — had the lowest combined rent and transportation costs, at $38,000 annually.

In some suburban jurisdictions — including Maple Ridge, Langley Township, Langley City, Port Coquitlam and Delta — transportation costs were found to exceed housing costs, rising to nearly $26,000 a year on the high end in what Metro staff described as a “perimeter effect.”

“It really touches upon the issue of ‘phantom affordability,’” said Yan. “Cheap housing prices aren't necessarily cheap living costs.”

Average annual household auto costs by Metro Vancouver municipality. Metro Vancouver

Leave the urban core and you might think you are getting a good deal on home ownership, and to a certain degree rent, but once you factor in transportation, the costs start to balloon, said Yan.

“This is what makes it so insidious,” Yan added. “With housing costs, you see one lump sum out per month. But transportation costs are something that you have to pay out in smaller amounts per day.”

Transportation expansion key to affordability but funding gap remains

The Metro cost report also found that areas in and around SkyTrain networks and other designated “centres and corridors" consistently have lower combined costs. That's largely because living near transit was found to reduce the need for expensive vehicle ownership, which accounted for 98 per cent of total transportation costs.

While location and housing type — especially purpose-built rentals — were found to be key drivers of affordability, conversely, the study found that population density alone does not guarantee an affordable cost of living. Instead, it must be combined with factors like transit proximity and access to jobs.

The authors recommend planning for housing and transportation should be done in a coordinated way, not in isolation.

The Metro report comes as TransLink, which manages most of the region’s bus and SkyTrain network, seeks to expand its footprint.

After a major decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional transit authority saw ridership grow to 241 million journeys in 2024 — 1.7 per cent above the planned target.

Construction underway along the Broadway corridor for the expansion of the SkyTrain's Millennium Line. TransLink is expanding its SkyTrain network in several locations across the Metro Vancouver region. Rob Kruyt, BIV

However, TransLink only receives about a third of its revenue through fares, and despite the increase in ridership, the organization is facing financial pressure from rising inflation and a decline in fuel tax revenue due to the shift towards electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles. That’s projected to result in a structural funding deficit for TransLink starting in 2026.

In its latest accountability report, TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said the organization faces an annual $600-million funding gap.

“Without a long-term, predictable funding solution, our ability to expand service, maintain infrastructure, and support climate and affordability goals will be at risk,” he wrote.

The shift toward less predictable population growth for the region adds to TransLink's challenges. It also comes as the region transitions away from a metropolis dominated by a single city.

Opportunity for affordable neighbourhoods as region evolves

Thirty years ago, Cote said the transportation system was really designed around how to move people from the suburban communities into downtown Vancouver. But that has changed as those communities start to rival, and in the case of Surrey, overtake Vancouver by 2038, according to the latest population figures.

Planners anticipate that the expansion of a new SkyTrain line through Surrey and into Langley along the Fraser Highway will bring a new level of affordability to many neighbourhoods as residents on the periphery seek work in new and growing urban centres.

“We've definitely evolved as a region away from everything being centred around one downtown core,” Cote said. “When you're able to combine transportation options along with new housing, and particularly rental housing, that's when you can really start to see some greater affordability in a region that has often struggled with that in our history.”

A medium-growth scenario for the region projects Surrey will overtake Vancouver as Metro's largest city by 2038. Metro Vancouver

Yan said that if the Metro Vancouver region wants to get serious about lowering the cost of living — which, along with Toronto, has the highest costs in Canada — it has to find a way to combine a mix of new market and non-market rental units with accessible transportation.

How much is enough will inevitably require finding the right balance on immigration policy, added Cote.

“That's the challenge…,” he said. “When a region grows too fast, it puts a lot of pressure on infrastructure and housing. But also with an aging population, there are lots of examples in the world that if we're not getting in the right working population, the right skill sets, that can really have a negative impact on a region's economy.”

“I know the federal government is trying to find the right balance.”