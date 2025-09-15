Metro Vancouver News

City of Vancouver loses Federal Court action over Granville Island payments

Photo: Jami Makan, BIV. Granville Island, a peninsula underneath the Granville Bridge, became an entity in 1972 when a federal order-in-council assigned management of the 14-hectare site to CMHC.

Canada’s Federal Court has poured cold water on the City of Vancouver’s claim that it was shortchanged by a federal agency that manages Granville Island.

The City of Vancouver applied to the court to review a decision of a dispute panel that exists under the federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes Act. The Act allows the federal government to make payments to municipalities instead of paying taxes on federal property, since the federal government is constitutionally immune from taxation.

The City of Vancouver had claimed that the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), which owns and manages Granville Island on behalf of the federal government, only paid the city $406,619 for the taxation years of 2011 to 2022 when the city was really owed $4,064,619.

The CMHC had made deductions for services and capital improvements that it said are normally provided by municipalities, but the city took issue with the deductions. The dispute panel had refused to assess the reasonableness of CMHC’s deductions, saying this was not part of its statutory mandate.

The city applied to the Federal Court to overturn the panel’s decision, saying it was unreasonable and procedurallyunfair. But the Sept. 4 judgment by Justice Andrew D. Little dismissed the city’s application.

“I conclude that Vancouver has not shown that [the panel’s] decision was unreasonable or that it was deprived of procedural fairness,” the judge wrote.

The city made two arguments in court: that the panel made a “reviewable error” by failing to address all of the city’s arguments, and that it did not provide “responsive reasoning to Vancouver that comported with the importance of the matter to the city.”

The CMHC responded with arguments of its own, including that the panel made no error concerning its mandate, that the panel’s decision was reasonable and that the city was misunderstanding relevant law.

Justice Little sided with the CMHC, ruling that the panel did not make a reviewable error related to statutory interpretation, and did not deprive Vancouver of procedural fairness. The judge did not rule on the adequacy of CMHC’s low payment, and specifically noted that the “CMHC’s decision is not the subject of this application.”

The judge said that the dispute panel is entitled to a “deferential” standard of review.

“I have concluded that the [panel’s] decision should be left in place because I can discern from the record … why the [panel] made its decision and I am confident that its decision is otherwise reasonable,” he wrote.

No costs were sought or ordered. Parties are able to appeal Federal Court decisions to the Federal Court of Appeal and, beyond that, the Supreme Court of Canada.