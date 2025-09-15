Metro Vancouver News

Tsawwassen Mills mall adds a new place for pickleball and spikes

Pickleball at the mall

Photo: Seaside Volleyball Club Facebook Groundbreaking for construction took place recently at Tsawwassen Mills.

A new recreation place at Tsawwassen Mills mall will provide volleyball and pickleball athletes a new place to play in South Delta.

The Nest, at more than 90,000-sq.ft in area, will open next spring at the mall and offer 14 indoor pickleball courts.

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Tsawwassen First Nation and Tsawwassen Mills in building a space where the athletic community can thrive,” founding partner Lorne Loiselle said in a news release. “With its state-of-the-art facilities and extensive programming, The Nest will redefine the pickleball and volleyball experience in Canada.”

In all, using the flexible volleyball space, a total of 28 courts will be available for large-scale pickleball events in the facility that will have professional lighting and a 10-metre-high ceiling. It will also be home to the Pickleball Depot store.

Ground breaking, or parking lot pavement breaking for construction, took place Sept. 9.

Coaching, clinics, league and social play will be under the leadership of Steve Deakin, coach of the Las Vegas Night Owls of Major League Pickleball.

“Pickleball players are constantly limited by the lack of high-quality courts,” said Deakin. “The Nest will be a game-changer, providing a safe, well-maintained space to play, rain or shine, day or night.

As well, eight competition volleyball courts, with another four possible in the pickleball facility, will be available for big volleyball events.

There will be ample serving and sideline space for each court, along with lots of spectator seating.

The facility will be home to the Seaside Volleyball Club. The facility will be the best of its kind in B.C. if not the country, said one club member on social media.

“The wait is over. Today, we officially broke ground on The Nest — Seaside Volleyball Club’s future home at Tsawwassen Mills,” said the volleyball club.

“This exciting partnership between the Tsawwassen First Nation and Tsawwassen Mills represents a major investment in the growth of volleyball in B.C. and will ensure the sport continues to thrive for years to come,” said Volleyball BC.