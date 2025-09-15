Metro Vancouver News

Officer targeted with derogatory nickname testifies in B.C. code-of-conduct hearing

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A female RCMP officer stationed in Coquitlam, B.C., told a code-of-conduct hearing that she was shocked and angry to learn about hurtful remarks and a derogatory nickname given to her by fellow members.

Constables Mersad Mesbah, Ian Solven and Philip Dick are accused of discreditable conduct over allegations they used racist, homophobic and sexist comments in group chat messages.

The hearing in Richmond, B.C., was delayed in March over disclosure and an unspecified "situation" involving Solven, who allegedly lied in testimony about apologizing to the female officer for making hurtful comments about her weight.

The officer, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified today that Solven never apologized and she "vehemently" disagreed that they were friends.

The woman says she was "extremely sensitive" about her weight gain while undergoing medical treatment, and was angry and shocked to learn that her name had been brought up during the hearing earlier this year.

The officer says she maintained a working relationship with Solven, but believes he messaged her more frequently when he knew his comments would be disclosed in an effort to "butter" her up.