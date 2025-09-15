Metro Vancouver News

Surrey, B.C., issues extortion rewards, citing dozens of threats and shootings

Police offer $250K reward

Photo: The Canadian Press Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, back right, listens as Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski speaks during a news conference at Surrey Police headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Surrey is providing its police service with what it says is one of the largest rewards in Canadian policing history in response to dozens of extortion attempts in the community.

It says the $250,000 fund comes as the Surrey Police Service actively investigates 44 extortion cases, including 27 that involved shootings.

Mayor Brenda Locke says at a briefing that the extortions are a threat to the city's way of life and many people are living in fear.

She says the extortionists are "thugs and criminals" who "do not belong" in Surrey.

Chief Const. Norm Lipinski says a dedicated team has been investigating the extortions for three months, and a new tip line has been established.

Police elsewhere have accused the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang of involvement in the crimes that have targeted South Asian communities across Canada, with British Columbia Premier David Eby and others calling for the group to be declared a terrorist organization.