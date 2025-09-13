Metro Vancouver unlikely to hit 2030 climate targets as total emissions climb

Photo: Dan Toulgoet Metro Vancouver's population has grown 27 per cent between 2010 and 2023, but is expected to stagnate over the coming two years.

Metro Vancouver’s greenhouse gas emissions remain higher than they were in 2010 despite a concerted effort to reduce them.

A report from the Metro Vancouver regional district has found that per capital emissions have declined 16 per cent — to 5.8 tonnes per person in 2023 from 6.9 tonnes in 2010.

Overall carbon emissions, however, climbed to 17.3 million tonnes, 6.8 per cent higher than they were at the start of the 13-year period.

The increase was largely blamed on the region's population growing 27 per cent.

“Reaching the interim regional target of reducing emissions 45 per cent below 2010 levels by 2030 is unlikely,” wrote staff in a report presented to the district’s air quality and climate committee this week.

There were some positive developments. Between 2022 and 2023, emissions were “nearly flat,” according to the report from Metro’s Johann Zerbe, a senior policy and planning analyst, and Jason Emmert, program manager of Regional Climate Action Policy, Air Quality and Climate Action Services.

Emissions were found to have decreased in several sectors, including on-road vehicles, buildings, waste, and marine vessels. Reductions in other sectors, like light-duty vehicles and waste “may reflect climate policy and technological change,” the report said.

“Trends and causal factors are less clear for other sectors such as building emissions, which are highly dependent on temperature patterns, and where disaggregated data is limited,” stated Zerbe and Emmert.

In 2023, emissions were found to increase in other sectors, including non-road engines, industry and agriculture, compared to the previous year.

The report singled out electric vehicle sales, which accounted for 27 per cent of new passenger vehicle sales in the region in 2023 (that number has since declined as the number of federal and provincial rebate and EV sale mandates have been paused pending reviews).

The authors said the region's residents “are driving less and travelling more by walking and cycling” something that's likely due to “increasingly compact, complete community design and investments in active transportation infrastructure.”

Average daily distance driven by vehicles was found to decrease by five per cent over the 13-year period, while walking trips increased by 40 per cent and those on bicycle climbed 61 per cent.

Those shifts, along with new buildings being 20 per cent more energy efficient than the 2018 building code, suggest “overall emissions may continue to trend lower in the coming years,” and that “continued collective action to reduce the future impacts of climate change is both feasible and necessary,” wrote Zerbe and Emmert.

They also warned that a number of challenges face the region, from political and economic uncertainty associated with international trade to regional affordability, rising capital costs of infrastructure, and the mounting costs of responding to climate change.

Current climate policies, they added, have already expanded parks and green spaces, provided cooling in buildings, improved indoor and outdoor air quality, and created more transportation options, job opportunities and household cost savings.

More than 60 per cent of the actions under Metro’s Climate 2050 plan are now complete or in progress, the report said.

Metro and its members are currently working to further provide incentives to adopt heat pumps; retrofit buildings; expand active transportation like e-bike and e-scooter programs; implement EV-ready bylaws; upgrade stormwater systems to guard against extreme rainfall and flooding; and work with regional health authorities to protect residents during extreme heat and wildfire smoke events, the report said.

It also pointed to plans to construct a district energy system using excess heat from Metro’s waste-to-energy facility in Burnaby, which will provide space and hot water heating to 50,000 homes starting with Vancouver's River District.