Legal Aid BC says ex-worker who cheered Kirk's death left organization before killing

Photo: . Wendy Lucas, a Utah Valley University student, kneels at a memorial set up for Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Legal Aid BC says a former employee seen celebrating the death of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk in an online video had left the organization before this week's shooting.

It says the video is "deeply offensive," and it received so many inquiries about it that it had "temporarily suspended" an email address.

The video clip, which has been widely circulated online, depicts the woman laughing as she tells the camera that someone "finally shot somebody on the right side" and encourages watchers to "keep this up."

The woman did not immediately respond to a request for comment via LinkedIn and was not available on her other social media accounts, including her now-private Instagram page.

Legal Aid BC says in an email that it issued a statement about the former worker due to "erroneous information being shared online" and her departure from Legal Aid BC "occurred prior to the incident in the United States."

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, interim leader of the OneBC party, was among those who reposted the woman's video on Thursday and called for her to be fired and investigated, along with all "who openly advocate political violence."

"Premier David Eby must also ensure that universities and other publicly funded bodies investigate and discipline anyone fomenting radicalism by celebrating or advocating for terrorism or other lawless violence," the post to X said.

Kirk was speaking at a debate at Utah Valley University on Wednesday when he was shot onstage.

Immediately before the shooting, Kirk was taking questions from an audience member about mass shootings and gun violence.

U.S. authorities announced Friday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with the shooting and is due in court early next week.