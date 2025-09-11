B.C. company fined over $68K for polluting endangered fish habitat

Photo: Government of Canada Nooksack Dace (pictured) and Salish Sucker are two endangered freshwater fish that live in a tributary polluted by the trailer park's sewage system.

A company operating a mobile home park in Langley, B.C., has been penalized more than $68,000 for releasing sewage into a river that is home to multiple endangered species.

The penalties, detailed in a decision released Thursday, include multiple and continuous environmental violations to TRLG Enterprise Ltd., which operates Cedar Springs Mobile Home Park.

Under its permit, effluent discharged from the trailer park’s 28 mobile homes, 18 recreational vehicles, laundry facilities, and three-bedroom house are supposed to stay within certain limits.

But inspectors with the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Parks found the company failed to comply with six different sections of its permit, resulting in penalties for five separate contraventions.

The largest penalty, totalling $26,000, was for discharging effluent that exceeded authorized limits on at least 14 occasions between June 2023 and September 2024.

Concentrations of total suspended solids, total phosphorus, and turbidity were breached in every sample collected — at times more than 37,000 per cent above provincial limits.

Director of the Environmental Management Act Jason Bourgeois classified the contraventions as “major” due to the potential for harm to aquatic life — including endangered species like the Nooksack Dace and Salish Sucker, two small freshwater fish that live in the nearby salmon river tributary.

Suspended solids and high turbidity concentrations can physically abrade aquatic life, clogging their gills, interfering with underwater navigation and smothering eggs and life at the bottom of a river or lake, wrote Bourgeois.

“The ministry is not aware of any efforts to prevent reoccurrence of the failures,” the director concluded.

The company also received a $21,250 penalty for failing to maintain its wastewater treatment system and for illegally bypassing its designated treatment works. During a November 2024 inspection, ministry staff observed that several key components of the treatment plant, including the filtration, disinfection, and nitrogen and phosphorus removal facilities, were not operational.

In his decision, Bourgeois noted the company has a history of similar violations, and had been issued three previous administrative penalties since 2022.

The prior enforcement actions "do not seem to have had a deterrent effect,” wrote Bourgeois.

The total penalty was reduced by $2,000 as a courtesy due to the recent death of the company's director and president. Still, Bourgeois added, the environmental issues must be addressed.