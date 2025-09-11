Police identify man shot dead in taxi in Langley, B.C., cite organized crime links

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting inside a taxi in Langley over the weekend.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the victim was 24-year-old Taran Pandher, a Lower Mainland resident known to police.

Investigators say the man was believed to be connected to organized crime, and the shooting last Friday was likely targeted.

Police had previously said the shooting happened while Pandher was inside the taxi, and no one else was reported injured in the attack.

The victim was found by front-line officers at the scene of the shooting and died of his injuries there.

Investigators say they are continuing their call for witnesses and others with information to come forward.