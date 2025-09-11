Judge upholds publication ban on B.C. festival attack mental fitness evidence

Photo: The Canadian Press Jyn San Miguel sings a song at a memorial during a vigil on a provincial day of mourning for the victims of the vehicle-ramming attack at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A judge has upheld a ban that prevents media from publishing evidence heard at a mental fitness hearing for the suspect in the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

Judge Reginald P. Harris had earlier ruled at the provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday that Adam Kai-Ji Lo is fit to stand trial on 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder, over the April 26 attack in which an SUV plowed through a crowded street.

But Harris has now reaffirmed that the evidence that led to that decision, including the testimony of two forensic psychiatrists in July, will remain under wraps until the end of Lo's trial.

The fitness hearing had also heard legal arguments from defence lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press had challenged the publication ban, but Harris denied the group's application.

Lo attended Thursday's ruling by video, wearing a black sweatshirt.