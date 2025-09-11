Motorcyclist fined for doing wheelies on Richmond highway

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. A motorcyclist performed a wheelie stunt on Highway 99 on Aug. 27, 2025.

A motorcyclist caught performing a stunt on the highway connecting Richmond and Delta had their bike impounded for a week.

Richmond RCMP responded to a report of a motorcycle doing "wheelies" on Highway 99 northbound while approaching the George Massey Tunnel on Aug. 27.

The motorcyclist was stopped and charged with several infractions, including driving without due care, noise and vehicle defects.

The rider's bike was also impounded for seven days for stunting, defined as operating a vehicle in a way that shows a "lack of reasonable care for other road users" under B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act.

This includes actions like lifting tires off the road, loss of traction, spinning, dangerous lane use, and aggressive speeding.

“We want to thank the public for calling this in,” said Cpl. Niels Hermes, road safety unit of the Richmond RCMP.

“This type of driving behaviour creates a great danger on the roadway. Working together, we can make the roadways in Richmond safer for all road users.”

Richmond RCMP is continuing its targeted enforcement on excessive speed and other high-risk driving behaviours.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive responsibly.