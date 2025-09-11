Homicide investigators probe fatal shooting and vehicle fire in Burnaby, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide investigators in British Columbia are looking into a shooting where one man was killed southeast of Vancouver.

RCMP say officers were called Wednesday evening to an area of north Burnaby, 13 kilometres from Vancouver, for reports of shots fired.

They found one man dead at the scene.

Mounties then responded to a vehicle fire about 15 minutes later in South Burnaby.

Investigators from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or IHIT, are looking to see whether the two matters are connected, as an early investigation suggests the shooting may have been targeted.

Police say they are looking to speak with witnesses to either the shooting or the vehicle fire.

IHIT is considered the largest homicide unit in Canada and looks into suspicious deaths across the Lower Mainland alongside dozens of RCMP detachments and four local police forces.