Vancouver festival attack suspect faces 31 more charges as he is ruled fit for trial

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

The suspect in the Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival attack is facing 31 more charges, all for attempted murder, in addition to 11 charges of second-degree murder.

The attempted murder charges were described at a provincial court hearing where a judge ruled that Adam Kai-Ji Lo is mentally fit to stand trial over the April 26 attack in which an SUV plowed through a crowded street.

However, the exact reasons for the fitness ruling cannot be immediately published because of a publication ban.

The ban also prevents the reporting of evidence that was previously presented at the fitness hearing, including the testimony of two forensic psychiatrists, although it does not cover the outcome.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press is challenging the publication ban, but Judge Reginald P. Harris told provincial court in Vancouver that a ruling on that application has been delayed.

Lo appeared by video at today's hearing wearing a dark blue sweatsuit.